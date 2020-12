You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rodgers: Leicester showed spirit



Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers was pleased with the way his side came from behind to salvage a draw against Manchester United Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:52 Published 2 days ago Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago Mourinho voices disappointment after Leicester loss



Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Tottenham winless in three as Leicester star Jamie Vardy scores his SEVENTH penalty of the Premier League season puts Foxes second Leicester City climbed to second in the Premier League table as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in north London. The result, Brendan Rodgers’ first win over...

talkSPORT 1 week ago