1 start all season: Bruce can scare Klopp by unleashing £4.5m-rated Newcastle talent – opinion Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Steve Bruce can scare Jurgen Klopp by unleashing Matty Longstaff for his second start of the Premier League season when Newcastle host Liverpool. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like