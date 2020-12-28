Nets' Dinwiddie to miss time with partial ACL tear
Spencer Dinwiddie has a partially torn ACL in his right knee and will undergo surgery, the Nets announced. A return this season for the veteran guard will be dependent on his rehab, a source told ESPN's Malika Andrews.
