Nets' Dinwiddie to miss time with partial ACL tear Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Spencer Dinwiddie has a partially torn ACL in his right knee and will undergo surgery, the Nets announced. A return this season for the veteran guard will be dependent on his rehab, a source told ESPN's Malika Andrews. 👓 View full article

