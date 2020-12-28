Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City: Roy Hodgson 'dumbfounded' by Eagles' first-half display

BBC Sport Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he was "dumbfounded" by how passive his side were in the first half of their 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the Premier League.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Hodgson: We didn't threaten 10-man Villa

Hodgson: We didn't threaten 10-man Villa 00:31

 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson was disappointed his side were unable to create chances in the second half against 10-man Aston Villa as they lost 3-0 at Villa Park.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win [Video]

Mourinho denies Leicester plaudits for Spurs win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published
Mourinho voices disappointment after Leicester loss [Video]

Mourinho voices disappointment after Leicester loss

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says a first half penalty given by Serge Aurier ruined his side's momentum.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published
Hodgson: We were humiliated by Liverpool [Video]

Hodgson: We were humiliated by Liverpool

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admits his side were humiliated by Liverpool after losing 7-0 at t Selhurst Park.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published