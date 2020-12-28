Shannon Sharpe: Clippers’ historic loss to Mavs proves they still have the same issues as last year | UNDISPUTED

Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: Clippers’ historic loss to Mavs proves they still have the same issues as last year | UNDISPUTEDWithout Kawhi Leonard playing, the Los Angeles Clippers found themselves in a historically bad situation. They trailed the Dallas Mavericks by 50 points at halftime, 77-27, for the largest NBA halftime deficit ever. The second half didn’t go any better as the Clippers still lost by 51 points setting a new franchise record. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Clippers' historic loss to the Mavericks.
