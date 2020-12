Why Iheanacho was picked over Perez for 'hesitant' penalty Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Leicester City secured a late 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park where Iheanacho had a first half penalty saved. Leicester City secured a late 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park where Iheanacho had a first half penalty saved. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like