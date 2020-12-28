Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liam Gallagher brands Covid-19 a "f****** c***" after Man City's game postponed

Daily Star Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Liam Gallagher brands Covid-19 a f****** c*** after Man City's game postponedManchester City have postponed their showdown with Everton due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, sparking a furious reaction from lifelong fan Liam Gallagher on social media
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Everton-Man City postponed after Covid-19 outbreak [Video]

Everton-Man City postponed after Covid-19 outbreak

Vinny O'Connor reports from Goodison Park after Monday's Everton-Manchester City game was postponed

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:15Published
Liam Gallagher brands Noel's CamelPhat collaboration [Video]

Liam Gallagher brands Noel's CamelPhat collaboration

Liam Gallagher brands Noel's CamelPhat collaboration.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:08Published