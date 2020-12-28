Liam Gallagher brands Covid-19 a "f****** c***" after Man City's game postponed
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Manchester City have postponed their showdown with Everton due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, sparking a furious reaction from lifelong fan Liam Gallagher on social media
