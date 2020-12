Watch: Player gets sent off for showing ref replay on mobile phone – PF Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Sivasspor captain Hakan Arslan got a little bit carried away by the referee not awarding a throw-in in his side's 3-0 defeat at Besiktas 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like