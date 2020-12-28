Global  
 

Michael Vick: Packers stepped up to the challenge in win; talks Chiefs strategy for Super Bowl | THE HERD

FOX Sports Monday, 28 December 2020
Michael Vick: Packers stepped up to the challenge in win; talks Chiefs strategy for Super Bowl | THE HERDMichael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the road to the Super Bowl. Vick feels the Green Bay Packers overcame serious challenges in their win against the Tennessee Titans and discusses changes in strategy for the Kansas City Chiefs to hold their line to the Super Bowl.
