Michael Vick: Packers stepped up to the challenge in win; talks Chiefs strategy for Super Bowl | THE HERD
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Michael Vick joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the road to the Super Bowl. Vick feels the Green Bay Packers overcame serious challenges in their win against the Tennessee Titans and discusses changes in strategy for the Kansas City Chiefs to hold their line to the Super Bowl.
