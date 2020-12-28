Emmanuel Acho: 'Packers are the only team in the NFL that can beat the Kansas City Chiefs' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AFC Week 16 Overreactions: Should there be concern in Kansas City despite locking up No. 1 seed?



SportsPulse: The playoffs in the AFC will go through Kansas City but that doesn't appear to sound as daunting as it should. Mackenzie Salmon reacts to the biggest storylines from Week 16 in the AFC. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:17 Published 15 hours ago Chiefs Kingdom hopes for wins in 2021



The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:18 Published 20 hours ago Chad Johnson Shares NFL Christmas Tips for Jets, Carson Wentz, and More



Chad Johnson shared tips for the New York Jets, Carson Wentz and the rest of the NFL against the Kansas City Chiefs with Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:41 Published 3 days ago