Emmanuel Acho: 'Packers are the only team in the NFL that can beat the Kansas City Chiefs' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Emmanuel Acho: 'Packers are the only team in the NFL that can beat the Kansas City Chiefs' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFMarcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho dive into the Green Bay Packers' and the Kansas City Chiefs' wins over this past weekend. Hear why Acho feels this win for Aaron Rodgers' Packers is indicative that they are the only team in the NFL that can beat the Chiefs.
Video Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Kickoff for Chiefs, Chargers on Jan. 3 pushed back

Kickoff for Chiefs, Chargers on Jan. 3 pushed back 01:37

 Kickoff for Chiefs, Chargers on Jan. 3 pushed back

