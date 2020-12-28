Emmanuel Acho: 'Packers are the only team in the NFL that can beat the Kansas City Chiefs' | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho dive into the Green Bay Packers' and the Kansas City Chiefs' wins over this past weekend. Hear why Acho feels this win for Aaron Rodgers' Packers is indicative that they are the only team in the NFL that can beat the Chiefs.
Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho dive into the Green Bay Packers' and the Kansas City Chiefs' wins over this past weekend. Hear why Acho feels this win for Aaron Rodgers' Packers is indicative that they are the only team in the NFL that can beat the Chiefs.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources