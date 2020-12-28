Global  
 

NBA fines 76ers' Daryl Morey $70,000 for tweet about Harden

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
NBA fines 76ers' Daryl Morey $70,000 for tweet about HardenThe NBA fined Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey US$50,000 (NZ$70,400) today for a since-deleted tweet about Houston's James Harden that violated the league's anti-tampering rule.A tweet was posted to Morey's...
