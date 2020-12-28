Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Everton request full disclosure from Premier League after Manchester City postponement

SoccerNews.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Everton have requested full disclosure of all the information submitted by Manchester City to the Premier League after Monday’s match was postponed. The Premier League confirmed four hours ahead of the scheduled kick-off at Goodison Park that the game would not go ahead due to a coronavirus outbreak in City’s camp. Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases 01:09

 Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponeddue to further cases of coronavirus within the club. Three days after playersKyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positivetests, City announced that a further round of testing had “returned...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases [Video]

Everton's home game against Man City postponed due to COVID-19 cases

Manchester City's visit to Everton off after COVID-19 cases

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:03Published
Can Utd & City battle Liverpool for title? [Video]

Can Utd & City battle Liverpool for title?

The Independent's Senior Football Correspondent Melissa Reddy assesses whether Manchester United and Manchester City can challenge leaders Liverpool for this season's Premier League title.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published
We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola [Video]

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola

Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Everton seek ‘full disclosure’ after late postponement of Manchester City game

 Everton are to request “full disclosure” of the information Manchester City provided to the Premier League which led to the late postponement of Monday...
Belfast Telegraph

Premier League make Covid-19 protocol U-turn in Everton vs Man City postponement

Premier League make Covid-19 protocol U-turn in Everton vs Man City postponement Everton were due to host Manchester City at Goodison Park on Monday night, but the game has been called off after a further outbreak of Covid-19 in Pep...
Daily Star

Everton demand 'full disclosure' of Man City Covid-19 chaos in new statement

Everton demand 'full disclosure' of Man City Covid-19 chaos in new statement Everton's Premier League clash against Manchester City was postponed on Monday night after at least five more City players tested positive.
Daily Star