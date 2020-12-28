Coronavirus: Everton request full disclosure from Premier League after Manchester City postponement
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Everton have requested full disclosure of all the information submitted by Manchester City to the Premier League after Monday’s match was postponed. The Premier League confirmed four hours ahead of the scheduled kick-off at Goodison Park that the game would not go ahead due to a coronavirus outbreak in City’s camp. Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker […]
