Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Anderson threatens to QUIT darts as he fumes at Mensur Suljovic’s tactics in explosive interview at PDC World Championship

talkSPORT Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
A furious Gary Anderson has threatened to QUIT darts despite getting the better of Mensur Suljovic at the PDC World Championship. The Scot sealed his place in the last 16 of the competition as he edged to a 4-3 victory over Suljovic. But Anderson was livid with his Austrian opponent’s underhand tactics throughout the match, […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu [Video]

What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu

From Hong Kong, South China Morning Post CEO Gary Liu tracks China's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- from the initial outbreak in Wuhan to the shutdown of Hubei province and the containment..

Credit: TED     Duration: 58:23Published