Gary Anderson threatens to QUIT darts as he fumes at Mensur Suljovic’s tactics in explosive interview at PDC World Championship
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
A furious Gary Anderson has threatened to QUIT darts despite getting the better of Mensur Suljovic at the PDC World Championship. The Scot sealed his place in the last 16 of the competition as he edged to a 4-3 victory over Suljovic. But Anderson was livid with his Austrian opponent’s underhand tactics throughout the match, […]
A furious Gary Anderson has threatened to QUIT darts despite getting the better of Mensur Suljovic at the PDC World Championship. The Scot sealed his place in the last 16 of the competition as he edged to a 4-3 victory over Suljovic. But Anderson was livid with his Austrian opponent’s underhand tactics throughout the match, […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources