With starter Jared Goff nursing a thumb injury, who is Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford?
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Los Angeles Rams starter Jared Goff suffered a thumb injury, meaning the playoff hopes of the Rams might fall to little-known backup QB John Wolford.
