Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With starter Jared Goff nursing a thumb injury, who is Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford?

USATODAY.com Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Los Angeles Rams starter Jared Goff suffered a thumb injury, meaning the playoff hopes of the Rams might fall to little-known backup QB John Wolford.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Jared Goff Play Well Enough to Win Rams a Super Bowl? [Video]

Will Jared Goff Play Well Enough to Win Rams a Super Bowl?

The Los Angeles Rams dominated the New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday night and did so without a big performance from quarterback Jared Goff.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:52Published
Black Lives Matter protesters stage rally outside Los Angeles mayor's house [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters stage rally outside Los Angeles mayor's house

Black Lives Matter demonstrators staged another protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's home on Tuesday (December 8).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Terry Bradshaw: Rams should bench 'turnover machine' Jared Goff, pursue Matthew Stafford [Video]

Terry Bradshaw: Rams should bench 'turnover machine' Jared Goff, pursue Matthew Stafford

FOX's Terry Bradshaw did not hold back in his criticism of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who he called a 'turnover machine.' He said the Rams need to bench their high-priced signal caller..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

If Jared Goff's thumb injury requires surgery, his season could be in jeopardy | DR. MATT

If Jared Goff's thumb injury requires surgery, his season could be in jeopardy | DR. MATT Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down the possibilities following Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff injuring his thumb on Sunday. He may be able to play through...
FOX Sports

If Jared Goff’s thumb injury requires surgery, his season could be in jeopardy | DR. MATT

If Jared Goff’s thumb injury requires surgery, his season could be in jeopardy | DR. MATT Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down the possibilities following Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff injuring his thumb on Sunday. He may be able to play through...
FOX Sports