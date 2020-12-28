Lampard hopeful over Ziyech return for Man City clash Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Frank Lampard admits it is no coincidence Chelsea’s disappointing form has coincided with Hakim Ziyech’s absence, with the winger potentially returning to face Manchester City. Ziyech has missed Chelsea’s last six matches in all competitions due to a hamstring injury sustained in the 3-1 victory over Leeds United on December 5. That win lifted Chelsea to the top of the Premier League but they have […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

