Clay Travis: Josh Allen is 3rd best QB in the NFL right now, Bills will defeat Patriots | FOX BET LIVE
Monday, 28 December 2020 () The New England Patriots will have to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 of the season, and Clay Travis predicts it won't look good for Cam Newton and Bill Belichick. With Josh Allen, who Clay says is the 3rd best QB in the NFL, and Stefan Diggs, who the Patriots can't stop, Clay believes the Bills are on a fast track to the playoffs.
