Cousin Sal: Dallas Cowboys are in as good a shape as any to win NFC East | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Cousin Sal: Dallas Cowboys are in as good a shape as any to win NFC East | FOX BET LIVEAfter 3 straight wins, the Dallas Cowboys are listed as 2nd in line for a chance at the NFC East behind the Washington Football Team. With Washington facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas fans are hoping for a victory for Jalen Hurts, which would put them even closer to winning their division. Cousin Sal tells the Fox Bet Live team why he believes his Cowboys have a good a chance as any team to win the East.
