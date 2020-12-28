Cousin Sal: Dallas Cowboys are in as good a shape as any to win NFC East | FOX BET LIVE

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources It's melons! Cowboys have real shot at NFC East title



What I’m Hearing: Is smashing watermelons the night before a game the missing link the Cowboys needed to win Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:13 Published 8 hours ago NFC Week 16 overreactions: Washington's tumble and Cowboys rumble set up NFC East drama in Week 17



SportsPulse: The NFC East will go down to the final week of the season as well as every wild card spot in the NFC. Mackenzie Salmon reacts to the biggest storylines in the NFC from Week 16. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:30 Published 18 hours ago Outgoing UN Middle East official warns two-state solution fading



A bleak forecast from a top UN official on prospects for a two-state solution for Palestine. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29 Published 1 week ago