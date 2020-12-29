Setien would return to Barcelona after ´extraordinary´ experience Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Quique Setien insisted he would be prepared to return to Barcelona after an “extraordinary” experience at the helm of the LaLiga giants. Setien took charge of Barca in January until the end of a miserable 2019-20 season, which the club finished without a trophy and were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League […] 👓 View full article

