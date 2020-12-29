Global  
 

House approves Trump's $2,000 checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Tuesday, 29 December 2020
The House has voted to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump's demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to
 President Donald Trump has also called for the $2,000 stimulus checks.

