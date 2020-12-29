Drew McIntyre commentates as Sheamus and Lee lock horns Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

An opportunity at the WWE Championship Title was on the line as Keith Lee and Sheamus faced off on Monday’s NXT. The superstars were observed by Drew McIntyre himself just one week after the three joined forces for a Holiday Street Fight victory over AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison. The two heavyweights battle it out for a chance to prove who is supreme in a high-stakes showdown. An opportunity at the WWE Championship Title was on the line as Keith Lee and Sheamus faced off on Monday’s NXT. The superstars were observed by Drew McIntyre himself just one week after the three joined forces for a Holiday Street Fight victory over AJ Styles, The Miz and John Morrison. The two heavyweights battle it out for a chance to prove who is supreme in a high-stakes showdown. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

