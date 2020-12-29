Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Fulham

The Sport Review Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to get back to winning ways in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Fulham on Wednesday night. The Lilywhites have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent weeks to leave them eight points behind leaders Liverpool FC in the top-flight title […]
