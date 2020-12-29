Global  
 

EPL: Manchester City's clash at Everton postponed due to COVID-19

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Manchester City's Premier League visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected among Pep Guardiola's squad. City had already announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members. "Based...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases 01:09

 Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponeddue to further cases of coronavirus within the club. Three days after playersKyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positivetests, City announced that a further round of testing had “returned...

