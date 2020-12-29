EPL: Manchester City's clash at Everton postponed due to COVID-19
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Manchester City's Premier League visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected among Pep Guardiola's squad. City had already announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members. "Based...
Manchester City's Premier League visit to Everton on Monday was postponed after multiple new positive tests for coronavirus were detected among Pep Guardiola's squad. City had already announced on Christmas Day there had been four positive tests at the club for players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus and two staff members. "Based...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources