Roger Federer out of Australian Open
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery, organisers said Monday.
The 39-year-old Swiss has been out of action since February but recently resumed training and was on the entry list for year's...
