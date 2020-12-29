Global  
 

Roger Federer out of Australian Open

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the Australian Open for the first time in his career as he continues his recovery from two rounds of knee surgery, organisers said Monday.

The 39-year-old Swiss has been out of action since February but recently resumed training and was on the entry list for year's...
