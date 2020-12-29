Global  
 

EPL: Liverpool stumble as West Brom snatch 1-1 draw at Anfield

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool only had themselves to blame after West Brom snatched a shock 1-1 draw at Anfield in the latest twist in the Premier League title race on Sunday.

The Baggies remain second bottom of the table, but gave their chances of survival a huge boost by becoming the first side to take points off Liverpool at...
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is his side's fault that West Brom managed to claim a point in their 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp believes West Brom were deserving of their draw at Anfield but says his Liverpool players were at fault for not creating enough to win the game.

An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

West Brom have sacked manager Slaven Bilic less than 24 hours after he led thepromoted side to a creditable draw at Manchester City.

 English football's survival expert has continued his spectacular record at the home of the champions, guiding West Brom to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool.
 Liverpool blew a chance to open up a five-point lead atop the Premier League on Sunday as West Brom's late equaliser snatched them a shock 1-1 draw at Anfield.
 Sam Allardyce has told talkSPORT he loves the tactical battles against the biggest teams as his West Brom side frustrated Liverpool on Sunday. The Baggies scored...
