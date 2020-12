Hughton comments on Knockaert loan situation Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The Fulham winger's loan spell is due to run out next month although the Reds have the option to buy. The Fulham winger's loan spell is due to run out next month although the Reds have the option to buy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like