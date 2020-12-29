Global  
 

Krunal Pandya shows love for 'biwi' Pankhuri on third wedding anniversary. See post

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
India cricketer Krunal Pandya posted a sweet message to wish wife Pankhuri on their third wedding anniversary on Sunday.

He Instagrammed this picture for his 1.1 million followers and wrote: "Happy anniversary Biwi. Thank you for making me the best version of Myself! Couldn't have done it without you. Three down forever to...
