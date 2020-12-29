Global  
 

Thomas Tuchel FINALLY sacked by Paris Saint-Germain amid reports Mauricio Pochettino has agreed deal to become new manager

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Paris Saint-Germain have finally confirmed the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The news broke on Christmas Eve that Tuchel was to lose his job, but it has taken until December 29 for PSG to formally make the announcement of his departure. Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly agreed a deal to become the French giant’s […]
 French football journalist Jonathan Johnson says Mauricio Pochettino's 'main goal' in charge of Paris Saint-Germain will be to win the Champions League.

