Thomas Tuchel FINALLY sacked by Paris Saint-Germain amid reports Mauricio Pochettino has agreed deal to become new manager
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () Paris Saint-Germain have finally confirmed the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The news broke on Christmas Eve that Tuchel was to lose his job, but it has taken until December 29 for PSG to formally make the announcement of his departure. Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly agreed a deal to become the French giant’s […]
