Offers nothing: Steve Bruce must axe £18m-rated Newcastle dud who “wants to do well” – opinion

Football FanCast Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Steve Bruce must wield the axe on Joelinton against Liverpool on Wednesday night with Newcastle United set to welcome Callum Wilson back from injury.
No Mercy: Bruce must wield the axe on Newcastle star who’s “a manager's delight” – opinion

 Steve Bruce must wield the axe on Miguel Almiron and bench the Paraguayan when Newcastle United host Liverpool on Wednesday night.
