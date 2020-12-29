Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could benefit from time out of the Arsenal staring line-up to solve goalscoring woes, says Gunners legend Lee Dixon
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Lee Dixon insists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should remain benched for Arsenal’s upcoming crunch games. The Gunners, who are 15th place in the Premier League right now, face trips to relegation-threatened Brighton on Tuesday night before playing West Brom four days later. Aubameyang was only fit enough for the bench due to a calf injury as he […]
Lee Dixon insists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should remain benched for Arsenal’s upcoming crunch games. The Gunners, who are 15th place in the Premier League right now, face trips to relegation-threatened Brighton on Tuesday night before playing West Brom four days later. Aubameyang was only fit enough for the bench due to a calf injury as he […]
|
|
|
You Might Like