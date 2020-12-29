Manchester City were forced to postpone their clash with Everton on Monday night when another five of their players tested positive for Covid-19, meaning their upcoming fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester United are also in jeopardyFull Article
Man City face nightmare rearranging Chelsea and Man Utd if Covid-19 delays games
