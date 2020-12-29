Liverpool boss Klopp defends ´top group´ ahead of Newcastle clash
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp will not let the frustrating draw with West Brom distort his impression of the Liverpool team he still regards as “a top group”. The champions have not had it all their own way this season, but they are top of the Premier League again as others scrabble to stay in touch. After dominating the first […]
