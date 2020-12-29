Global  
 

Englishman James Wade throws first nine-darter at Ally Pally in FIVE YEARS at PDC World Championship

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 December 2020
There was more drama in the darts on Tuesday as James Wade became the first player to record a nine dart finish at Alexandra Palace in FIVE YEARS. The Englishman wrote his name into the history books by becoming only the TENTH player in history to throw a nine-darter in the PDC World Darts Championship. […]
