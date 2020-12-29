Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All FIVE Premier League games tonight LIVE on talkSPORT, including Brighton vs Arsenal, West Brom vs Leeds and Man United vs Wolves

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
What an evening of football we have in store for you on talkSPORT. There are five Premier League games taking place on Tuesday evening and we will bring you every single one of them live. Four of the matches kick off at 6pm, with Brighton vs Arsenal on talkSPORT and available through the usual channels […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Neville: Arsenal need to play with risk

Neville: Arsenal need to play with risk 00:53

 Arsenal, who are winless in their last seven Premier League games, need to play with 'instinct' and 'risk' if they are to produce better football under Mikel Arteta.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola [Video]

We're looking forward to welcoming Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus back: Guardiola

Manchester City were without Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker for the Boxing Dayvisit of Newcastle in the Premier League. Both players have returned positiveCovid-19 tests since featuring in the midweek..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta [Video]

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta

Arsenal and Chelsea prepare for their Premier League match on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:24Published
Match preview: Arsenal v Chelsea [Video]

Match preview: Arsenal v Chelsea

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal andChelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published