Sydney confirmed as venue for third test between India and Australia
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was on Tuesday confirmed as venue for the third Test between India and Australia, starting January 7, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Tuesday.
The SCG's eligibility to host the match was in some doubt because of a spike in Covid-19 cases on the northern beaches of Sydney.
India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29. While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team India's victory and overall performance of the debutants. Shastri said, "It was great to see the...