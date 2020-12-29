Global  
 

Sydney confirmed as venue for third test between India and Australia

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was on Tuesday confirmed as venue for the third Test between India and Australia, starting January 7, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The SCG's eligibility to host the match was in some doubt because of a spike in Covid-19 cases on the northern beaches of Sydney.

"We...
