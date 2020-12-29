NFL: Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs lead Buffalo Bills to victory against New England Patriots

Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC East foe to sweep the season series with the New England Patriots in two decades...

Clay Travis: Josh Allen is 3rd best QB in the NFL right now, Bills will defeat Patriots | FOX BET LIVE The New England Patriots will have to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 of the season, and Clay Travis predicts it won't look good for Cam Newton and Bill...

FOX Sports 17 hours ago



