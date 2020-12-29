Global  
 

NFL: Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs lead Buffalo Bills to victory against New England Patriots

BBC Sport Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Watch Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen combine for two brilliant touchdowns as the Buffalo Bills storm to a 38-9 win against the New England Patriots in week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.
