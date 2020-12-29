|
Indian Wells tournament postponed over coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The Indian Wells tournament, scheduled to take place in California in March 2021, is postponed due to coronavirus concerns, the ATP says.
