Why Trevor Lawrence should be excited to go to Jacksonville – Charlotte Wilder | Fox NFL

Why Trevor Lawrence should be excited to go to Jacksonville – Charlotte Wilder | Fox NFL

FOX Sports

Published

The New York Jets beating the Cleveland Browns means they gave up the No. 1 draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Charlotte Wilder thinks Trevor Lawrence will fit in better in Jacksonville than in New York, and she has a list of reasons why.

Full Article