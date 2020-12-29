Why Trevor Lawrence should be excited to go to Jacksonville – Charlotte Wilder | Fox NFL

The New York Jets beating the Cleveland Browns means they gave up the No. 1 draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Charlotte Wilder thinks Trevor Lawrence will fit in better in Jacksonville than in New York, and she has a list of reasons why.Full Article
