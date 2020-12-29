Skip Bayless: Bills ‘buried’ Patriots in the worst home loss of Bill Belichick’s career | UNDISPUTED
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () The New England Patriots struggled again last night, falling to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 38-9. Cam Newton was benched for Jarrett Stidham in the second half after completing just 5 passes for 34 yards, and Bill Belichick’s normally staunch defense gave up season-highs in both points and yards allowed. New England was already eliminated from the playoffs entering the evening, but now they have to beat the Jets in Week 17 just to avoid ending the season on a 4-game losing streak. On the flip side, Tom Brady only had to play the first half in Saturday’s playoff-clinching win for his new team down in Tampa. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Belichick's tough loss.