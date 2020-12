News24.com | Windies skipper Holder to miss Bangladesh tour amid Covid fears Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Skipper Jason Holder is one of 10 players who will miss his country's tour of Bangladesh because of "Covid-19 related concerns or personal fears", Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

