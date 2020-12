Former City boss Pearson among favourites for Wednesday job Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Nigel Pearson is a former skipper at Hillsborough and has been linked with the vacant hotseat there, with the Owls looking for their third manager of the season after sacking Tony Pulis. Nigel Pearson is a former skipper at Hillsborough and has been linked with the vacant hotseat there, with the Owls looking for their third manager of the season after sacking Tony Pulis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like