Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Birmingham City 0-4 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams enjoy St Andrew's romp

BBC Sport Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Derby County enjoy their best win under caretaker boss Wayne Rooney after Birmingham concede three early goals at St Andrew's.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rooney: Derby ready for Millwall noise [Video]

Rooney: Derby ready for Millwall noise

Wayne Rooney is expecting a challenge in front of 2,000 Millwall fans at The Den when he continues his interim tenure in charge at struggling Derby.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:26Published
Ferguson, Moyes give Rooney advice [Video]

Ferguson, Moyes give Rooney advice

Wayne Rooney says his former managers Sir Alex Ferguson and David Moyes have both given him some tips since he took charge of Derby County as interim player-coach,

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
Rooney remains keen on Derby post [Video]

Rooney remains keen on Derby post

Interim Derby boss Wayne Rooney says he is still keen to be interviewed for the job on a permanent basis - but says such decisions are probably on hold until the proposed takeover of the club is..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Jack Marriott, Jack Stretton, Tom Lawrence - Derby County injury news

 The Rams are next in Championship action when they take on Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Tuesday night
Derby Telegraph

Injury setback for Derby County forward ahead of Birmingham City clash

 Welsh international Tom Lawrence is doubtful for the Rams' Championship fixture at St Andrew's
Derby Telegraph