Arizona self-imposes one-year postseason ban

ESPN Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Arizona's decision to self-impose a one-year postseason ban comes as a result of the NCAA investigation stemming from the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college basketball and college basketball recruiting.
