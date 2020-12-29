Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leeds United call out Amazon Prime pundit over claim Premier League promotion was down to COVID-19 pandemic as Andrea Radrizzani hits out at ‘disrespectful’ comments from Karen Carney

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Amazon Prime pundit Karen Carney has come under-fire from Leeds United after it was suggested the club were promoted to the Premier League partly because of the disruption caused by COVID-19. The Whites mocked the former England international on social media, with owner Andrea Radrizzani weighing in, as footage was shared of Carney’s analysis of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Parker backs PL's 'safe COVID environment'

Parker backs PL's 'safe COVID environment' 00:58

 Fulham head coach Scott Parker believes the club and the Premier League are a 'very safe environment' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta in dreamland after super sub Alexandre Lacazette lifts Arsenal [Video]

Mikel Arteta in dreamland after super sub Alexandre Lacazette lifts Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed a “dream” substitution after AlexandreLacazette made an instant impact to secure a 1-0 success at strugglingBrighton. Frenchman Lacazette, who was dropped to the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
How could Manchester City’s coronavirus outbreak affect their season? [Video]

How could Manchester City’s coronavirus outbreak affect their season?

Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hoursbefore kick-off on Monday after the club reported more positive Covid-19tests. City already had Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published
'Impossible for PL to stop COVID outbreaks' [Video]

'Impossible for PL to stop COVID outbreaks'

Premier League managers Roy Hodgson, Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith assess the impact coronavirus is having on England's top-flight after Manchester City's game at Everton was postponed due..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published