Birmingham City 0-4 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams enjoy St Andrew's romp
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 (
3 hours ago) Derby County enjoy their best win under caretaker boss Wayne Rooney after Birmingham City cave in to three early goals before conceding a late fourth.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
4 hours ago
Wayne Rooney says his Derby side controlled the game after they romped to victory against Birmingham.
Rooney delighted with win
