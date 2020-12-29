Global  
 

Birmingham City 0-4 Derby County: Wayne Rooney's Rams enjoy St Andrew's romp

BBC Sport Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Derby County enjoy their best win under caretaker boss Wayne Rooney after Birmingham City cave in to three early goals before conceding a late fourth.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Rooney delighted with win

Rooney delighted with win 02:38

 Wayne Rooney says his Derby side controlled the game after they romped to victory against Birmingham.

