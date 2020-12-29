Playing for his 1st Canadian team, Corey Perry eager to bring grit, experience to Habs
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The Canadiens signed Corey Perry to a one-year contract at the NHL minimum of $750,000 US over the weekend, adding another complementary piece in what has been a busy off-season for general manager Marc Bergevin.
