Masters delays ticketing process for 2021 tourney Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Masters Tournament has delayed its ticketing process for the 2021 championship as it seeks a way to allow some number of spectators for the first major of the year. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun’s $300 Million Sale of Her Masters



Taylor Swift Slams Scooter Braun’s $300 Million Sale of Her Masters. Scooter Braun has reportedly sold the master rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums for $300 million. . Hours after the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published on November 17, 2020