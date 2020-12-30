Barcelona ´need a thousand chances to score´, complains Junior Firpo Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lionel Messi watched from the sidelines as Barcelona dropped more points against lowly Eibar in LaLiga and Junior Firpo blamed the team’s lack of cutting edge. Barca have fallen seven points off the pace set by rivals Atletico Madrid and defending champions Real Madrid atop LaLiga, following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw. Ronald Koeman’s Barca were held to […] 👓 View full article

