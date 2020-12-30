Montez Mathis goes 5-for-5 from deep in No. 14 Rutgers’ 81-76 win over Purdue Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Montez Mathis went a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point land and racked up 25 total points, five rebounds and an assist as his Rutgers Scarlet Knights defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 81-76.

